Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.55. 3,184,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,698,394. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $40.14 and a one year high of $64.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

