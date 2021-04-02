Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Purchases Shares of 132,562 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 132,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,000. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.6% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.4% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 29,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 53.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 70,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 24,479 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.6% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 47,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.5% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 105,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.39. The stock had a trading volume of 23,194,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,497,070. The company has a market capitalization of $242.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

