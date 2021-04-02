Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Purchases Shares of 246,699 iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 246,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,260,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 5.9% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB stock traded up $2.65 on Friday, reaching $226.48. 1,992,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,143. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.31 and a 200-day moving average of $207.08. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $134.37 and a one year high of $226.58.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

