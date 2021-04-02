Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Takes $120.70 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 620,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,701,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 13.6% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

VTI traded up $2.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $209.28. 4,543,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,510,755. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $121.86 and a 1 year high of $209.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

