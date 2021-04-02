Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Takes $17.14 Million Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 77,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,142,000. DocuSign makes up approximately 1.9% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in DocuSign by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 193,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 260.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 132,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,415,000 after purchasing an additional 214,479 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth $956,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth $9,676,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth $11,556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.29. 2,251,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,350,527. The company has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.82 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $78.72 and a one year high of $290.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.02.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total value of $1,304,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 214,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,244,959.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $1,395,656.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 91,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,241,675.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 385,531 shares of company stock valued at $88,576,399. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.10.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

