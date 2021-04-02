Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Takes $2.54 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 555,284 shares of company stock valued at $106,132,302 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,340,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,445,344. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $218.00. The company has a market cap of $177.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Cowen increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.88.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

