Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Takes $3.32 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,322,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $377,000. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $14,802,000. Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,980,000 after purchasing an additional 28,844 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $3.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $246.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,450,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,798. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.53. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $142.87 and a 1 year high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

