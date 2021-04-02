Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Takes $6.69 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 141,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,686,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 15,698 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

VEA stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.75. The stock had a trading volume of 9,224,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,971,389. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $31.59 and a 1-year high of $50.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.20 and a 200 day moving average of $45.95.

