Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Takes Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalara in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,336,000. Westwood Management Corp IL raised its position in Avalara by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 117,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,391,000 after purchasing an additional 59,750 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Avalara by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 240,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Avalara during the 4th quarter worth $1,166,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Avalara by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,358,000 after purchasing an additional 14,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

AVLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Avalara from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.40.

NYSE AVLR traded up $6.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,584,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,743. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.63 and a 52 week high of $185.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of -218.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.06.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total transaction of $1,696,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 621,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,392,921.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 3,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.85, for a total transaction of $535,197.95. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,672 shares of company stock worth $15,533,596. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

