Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Takes Position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 46,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,000. Fastly makes up 0.5% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Fastly by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Fastly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FSLY. Oppenheimer raised shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.93.

In other Fastly news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 15,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $1,521,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,970.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $221,693.69. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 255,174 shares in the company, valued at $27,158,168.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,557 shares of company stock worth $20,892,219. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FSLY traded up $3.03 on Friday, hitting $70.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,133,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,977,856. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -109.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

