Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 675,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $33,829,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 3.8% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 40,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.52. 10,280,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,946,803. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.49.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

