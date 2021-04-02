Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Takes Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 145,115 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,726,000. Zillow Group makes up 2.2% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Zillow Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,712,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,713,000 after purchasing an additional 670,068 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,885,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,674,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $44,665,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 304,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,454,000 after acquiring an additional 86,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZG traded up $4.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.42. The stock had a trading volume of 522,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $212.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.72 and its 200 day moving average is $130.72. The firm has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.09 and a beta of 1.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Zillow Group’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZG. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $97.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

