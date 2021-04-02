Lambda One Day Trading Volume Tops $460.94 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Lambda coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lambda has a market cap of $240.48 million and approximately $460.94 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lambda has traded up 127.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00054745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00019838 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 788.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004797 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.85 or 0.00684784 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00070576 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00028628 BTC.

Lambda Coin Profile

Lambda (CRYPTO:LAMB) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,648,379 coins. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Buying and Selling Lambda

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

