Lamden Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 45.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded 166.5% higher against the dollar. Lamden has a market capitalization of $21.97 million and $2,470.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00010216 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004839 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004832 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000246 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000728 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.