Lamprell (LON:LAM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $50.33

Lamprell plc (LON:LAM)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 50.33 ($0.66) and traded as high as GBX 61.50 ($0.80). Lamprell shares last traded at GBX 61.50 ($0.80), with a volume of 107,492 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 72.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 50.33. The stock has a market cap of £210.16 million and a PE ratio of -1.33.

Lamprell Company Profile (LON:LAM)

Lamprell plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides fabrication, engineering, installation, and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas, and renewable energy industries in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. It operates through three segments: Rigs; Engineering Procurement, Construction & Installation (EPCI); and Contracting Services.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Lamprell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamprell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.