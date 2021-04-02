Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $178.18 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) will announce sales of $178.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $147.21 million and the highest is $220.00 million. Laredo Petroleum posted sales of $204.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full-year sales of $804.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $680.00 million to $933.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $925.49 million, with estimates ranging from $807.84 million to $985.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.04. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 111.63%. The business had revenue of $188.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.28 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LPI. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 260,525 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,197,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,583,000 after buying an additional 184,007 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $2,828,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 143,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 131.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 116,037 shares in the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LPI opened at $32.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.67. Laredo Petroleum has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $391.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 4.72.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

