Larry G. Swets, Jr. Acquires 20,000 Shares of FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FGNA) Stock

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FGNA) CEO Larry G. Swets, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.09 per share, for a total transaction of $221,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE FGNA traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.17. The stock had a trading volume of 137,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,380. FG New America Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FG New America Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in FG New America Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in FG New America Acquisition by 586.4% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 171,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 146,600 shares during the period.

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

