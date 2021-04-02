Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Short Interest Update

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700,000 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the February 28th total of 17,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LVS. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.31.

Shares of NYSE:LVS traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.85. 3,918,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,015,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.18. The company has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a PE ratio of -62.47 and a beta of 1.35. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $36.80 and a 12 month high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company’s revenue was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,516,376 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,163,177,000 after purchasing an additional 583,234 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,991,069 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,131,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434,013 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,561,589 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $450,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,977 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,599,258 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $393,316,000 after purchasing an additional 913,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,373,894 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $320,284,000 after purchasing an additional 757,258 shares in the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

