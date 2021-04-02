Legato Merger (NASDAQ:LEGO) Trading 0.8% Higher

Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO)’s share price traded up 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.78 and last traded at $9.76. 80,381 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 245,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

Legato Merger Company Profile (NASDAQ:LEGO)

Legato Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

