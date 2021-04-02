Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the February 28th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWG. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $896,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $786,000. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 63,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 40,545 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000.

Shares of NYSE BWG traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.20. 44,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,397. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $12.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

