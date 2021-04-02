Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

LGRDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Legrand stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.96 and its 200-day moving average is $17.43. Legrand has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $19.92.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBO's, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

