Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Short Interest Update

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,440,000 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the February 28th total of 4,720,000 shares. Approximately 22.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of LMND opened at $95.58 on Friday. Lemonade has a 12 month low of $44.11 and a 12 month high of $188.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.85.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.22 million. Lemonade’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lemonade will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total value of $47,829,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,971,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total value of $2,670,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,670,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 961,572 shares of company stock valued at $151,129,294.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMND. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,992,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,888,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.29.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.