Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) CFO Joseph William Reitmeier Sells 1,861 Shares

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.74, for a total value of $582,009.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,573,794.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of LII stock traded up $5.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $316.74. 155,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,321. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $295.78 and its 200-day moving average is $285.02. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 0.81. Lennox International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.41 and a fifty-two week high of $326.83.
Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.28 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LII. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lennox International from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.36.
About Lennox International
Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.
