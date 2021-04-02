Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) CFO Joseph William Reitmeier Sells 1,861 Shares

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.74, for a total value of $582,009.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,573,794.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of LII stock traded up $5.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $316.74. 155,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,321. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $295.78 and its 200-day moving average is $285.02. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 0.81. Lennox International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.41 and a fifty-two week high of $326.83.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.28 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 27.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LII. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lennox International from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.36.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

