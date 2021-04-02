Lethean Trading Up 10.1% This Week (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Lethean coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lethean has a market cap of $471,730.32 and approximately $131.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lethean has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lethean alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,284.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,077.53 or 0.03504338 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.55 or 0.00348405 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $584.17 or 0.00985360 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $248.86 or 0.00419777 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $254.22 or 0.00428808 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.02 or 0.00290154 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00025371 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.