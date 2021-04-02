Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Short Interest Update

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,910,000 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the February 28th total of 3,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

In related news, VP James F. Tessmer sold 22,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $158,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,620.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 212,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 11,415 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LXRX. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Gabelli lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. G.Research lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $5.87 on Friday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $847.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.09.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.23. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 164.96% and a negative net margin of 320.44%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

