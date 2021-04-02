Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Stake Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,568,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,115 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.29% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $37,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,100,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,151 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 1,436.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 268,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 250,951 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,352,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,138,000 after acquiring an additional 247,843 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,856,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 573,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 171,930 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $12.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.66.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 49.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.75%.

LXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

