LHT (LHT) Price Hits $0.0029 on Major Exchanges

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One LHT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LHT has a market capitalization of $144,340.68 and $1.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LHT has traded up 25.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LHT alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005653 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00010986 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000142 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About LHT

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.