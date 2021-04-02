Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,634,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513,885 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.79% of Liberty Global worth $109,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Global by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,672,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,362,000 after purchasing an additional 593,285 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in Liberty Global by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 6,360,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,417,000 after purchasing an additional 169,655 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Liberty Global by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,112,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,907,000 after purchasing an additional 578,700 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in Liberty Global by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,903,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,961,000 after purchasing an additional 82,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Liberty Global by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,608,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,994,000 after purchasing an additional 322,995 shares during the last quarter. 49.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.09. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $26.79.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

