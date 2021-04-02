Lido DAO Token (LDO) Trading Up 145.2% Over Last 7 Days

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Lido DAO Token token can currently be purchased for $1.26 or 0.00002127 BTC on popular exchanges. Lido DAO Token has a total market cap of $11.15 million and $1.83 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded up 145.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,850,049 tokens.

Buying and Selling Lido DAO Token

