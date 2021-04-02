Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) to Issue $0.74 Quarterly Dividend

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.74 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 26th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.

Life Storage has increased its dividend by 8.4% over the last three years. Life Storage has a payout ratio of 119.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Life Storage to earn $6.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.8%.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage stock traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.21. The stock had a trading volume of 671,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,340. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. Life Storage has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $89.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.97.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.47). Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $166.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Life Storage will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LSI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.73.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.