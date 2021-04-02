Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the February 28th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 610,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 11.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

LGND traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.60. 120,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,097. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.32. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $67.25 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The company has a current ratio of 20.28, a quick ratio of 19.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -156.16, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.63. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $69.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 158.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

LGND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.17.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $7,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,364,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $7,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,926,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,727 shares of company stock valued at $27,422,288. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LGND. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 247.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 321,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,645,000 after acquiring an additional 229,093 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,088,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,228,000 after acquiring an additional 146,970 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,041,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,982,000 after acquiring an additional 145,671 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $13,396,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 504,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,139,000 after acquiring an additional 117,653 shares in the last quarter.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.