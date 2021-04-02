Lightning Bitcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.81 Million (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $7.81 million and $993,690.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $2.02 or 0.00003424 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.98 or 0.00350516 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002377 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

