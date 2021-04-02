LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 801,500 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the February 28th total of 951,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 719,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 24.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.24. 323,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,211. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.95. LightPath Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $5.45. The firm has a market cap of $84.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 1.44.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $9.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 million. Analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on LPTH. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

