Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Trading 2.3% Higher

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) traded up 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$82.16 and last traded at C$80.82. 460,836 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 767,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$79.03.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Eight Capital upped their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$84.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$97.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Cormark increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$80.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. CIBC increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$100.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$114.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lightspeed POS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$93.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$84.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$70.76. The stock has a market cap of C$10.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.34.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

