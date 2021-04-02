Lightstreams Trading Down 18.9% This Week (PHT)

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Lightstreams coin can currently be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Lightstreams has a total market cap of $610,188.63 and approximately $914.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00054663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00019822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 778% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004776 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.50 or 0.00676303 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000039 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00070136 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00028910 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Lightstreams Coin Profile

Lightstreams (PHT) is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,095,992 coins. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io . The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams

Lightstreams Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars.

