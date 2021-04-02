Linde plc (ETR:LIN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Linde plc (ETR:LIN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €245.41 ($288.71).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.65 ($279.59) target price on Linde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Baader Bank set a €238.00 ($280.00) target price on Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Independent Research set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on Linde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €255.00 ($300.00) target price on Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €275.00 ($323.53) price objective on Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

ETR:LIN opened at €237.45 ($279.35) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €216.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is €210.06. Linde has a 12-month low of €146.35 ($172.18) and a 12-month high of €235.50 ($277.06).

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

