Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIN. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of Linde by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 28,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Linde by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 126,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,444,000 after acquiring an additional 20,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,314,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.59.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $280.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $159.41 and a 1-year high of $283.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.71, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s payout ratio is 57.77%.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

