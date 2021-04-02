LiquidApps (DAPP) Price Tops $0.0262 on Exchanges

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 18.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 2nd. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $18.58 million and $22,261.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LiquidApps has traded 47.7% higher against the dollar. One LiquidApps coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0262 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000505 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 46.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 59.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00037705 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

