Liquidia Co. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.52) Per Share (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Liquidia in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the company will earn ($0.52) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.51). Wedbush also issued estimates for Liquidia’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.48) EPS.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38).

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LQDA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Liquidia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.60.

NASDAQ LQDA opened at $2.76 on Friday. Liquidia has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.67. The firm has a market cap of $119.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.05.

In other Liquidia news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 719,287 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $2,136,282.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,400,010 shares of company stock worth $4,187,309 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Liquidia during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 534.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,445,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after acquiring an additional 227,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

