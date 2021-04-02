Lisk (LSK) Price Reaches $5.93 on Exchanges

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last week, Lisk has traded 33.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $5.93 or 0.00009968 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a market capitalization of $756.82 million and approximately $60.58 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00021888 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00017166 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005101 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005557 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,613,280 coins and its circulating supply is 127,678,042 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

