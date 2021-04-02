Litecoin Cash (LCC) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.09 Million

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $7.09 million and approximately $1,804.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $812.83 or 0.01362964 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002288 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,124.21 or 1.00817325 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 717,601,575 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars.

