Litecoin Cash Trading 10.7% Higher This Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $6.75 million and approximately $2,808.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $820.99 or 0.01374695 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000137 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,614.49 or 0.99821236 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 717,546,575 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

