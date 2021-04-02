Litecoin (LTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $13.77 Billion

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for $206.27 or 0.00343799 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a total market cap of $13.77 billion and $3.93 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000837 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002306 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,415 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

