Litecoin Market Capitalization Achieves $14.29 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion and $4.03 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for $214.00 or 0.00358385 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000862 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002377 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000640 BTC.

About Litecoin

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,415 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the¬†SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.

