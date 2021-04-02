Litecoin Plus Price Reaches $0.0555 on Top Exchanges (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $152,776.24 and approximately $35.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for $0.0555 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

