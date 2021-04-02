Lithium Americas’ (LAC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

LAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Lithium Americas from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cormark upped their price target on Lithium Americas from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Lithium Americas from C$31.00 to C$30.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Lithium Americas from C$12.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at C$19.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$22.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion and a PE ratio of -50.46. The company has a quick ratio of 17.06, a current ratio of 17.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.43. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of C$3.47 and a 12-month high of C$36.60.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.16) by C$0.03. Analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Lithium Americas news, Senior Officer Alexi Illya Zawadzki sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.66, for a total value of C$1,599,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 321,604 shares in the company, valued at C$8,573,962.64.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

