Lition Achieves Market Capitalization of $348,159.13 (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Lition has a market cap of $348,159.13 and approximately $69,280.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lition has traded up 20.7% against the dollar. One Lition coin can currently be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lition alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,944.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,006.73 or 0.03347674 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $206.42 or 0.00344352 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $565.78 or 0.00943853 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $255.86 or 0.00426823 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.46 or 0.00392792 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.40 or 0.00292600 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00024559 BTC.

About Lition

Lition (LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. The official website for Lition is www.lition.io . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Lithium is a Blake 256 coin based on Photon but with smaller block awards that will decrease over time. The Max Lithium to be produced are 25,228,800 The block time is 3 minutes and difficulty can retarget a maximum of 10% every 20 blocks (5% max until block3500). “

Buying and Selling Lition

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.