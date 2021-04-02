Lition (LIT) Market Capitalization Hits $312,625.31

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Lition has a total market cap of $312,625.31 and $71,075.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lition has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One Lition coin can currently be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,584.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,119.05 or 0.03556373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.35 or 0.00358063 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $593.05 or 0.00995307 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.13 or 0.00416434 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $259.39 or 0.00435326 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.84 or 0.00286715 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00025415 BTC.

Lition Coin Profile

Lition is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. The official website for Lition is www.lition.io . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Lithium is a Blake 256 coin based on Photon but with smaller block awards that will decrease over time. The Max Lithium to be produced are 25,228,800 The block time is 3 minutes and difficulty can retarget a maximum of 10% every 20 blocks (5% max until block3500). “

Buying and Selling Lition

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

