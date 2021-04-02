LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Short Interest Update

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the February 28th total of 3,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 506,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $73.44. The company had a trading volume of 318,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,682. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $39.49 and a twelve month high of $83.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $269.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LivaNova will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on LivaNova from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. LivaNova has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.