LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 504,100 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the February 28th total of 380,200 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in LMP Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of LMP Automotive by 194.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LMP Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LMP Automotive by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LMP Automotive by 1,295.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 126,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LMPX opened at $16.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.38. LMP Automotive has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a current ratio of 13.25.

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc operates an e-commerce and facilities-based platform for consumers who desire to buy, sell, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. It buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers and new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

